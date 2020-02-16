



Shahidullah Kaiser was a Bangladeshi novelist and writer. He was awarded Bangla Academy Literary Award in 1969, Ekushey Padak in 1983 and Independence Day Award in 1998. Kaiser was born on 16 February 1927 in the Mazupur village ,Feni District . Later, he enrolled in master's of arts at Calcutta University but did not complete the degree. Kaiser was active in politics and cultural movements from his student days.







Following the formation of Pakistan in 1947, he joined the provincial Communist Party of East Pakistan. He started working as a journalist in 1949 with the Ittefaq in Dhaka. In 1952, he participated actively in the Language Movement. For his political role in the movement for protection of Bengali language, Kaiser was arrested on 3 June 1952.



