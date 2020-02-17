



Abu Nur Muhammad Ehteshamul Haq known as Captain Ehtesham, was a Bangladeshi and Pakistani film director. On his death in 2002 he was described as a pioneer of the film industry in Dhaka, and one of Bangladesh's leading directors.







Ehtesham first became a film cinema distributor in 1950. He was credited with the discovery of many noted actors. In 1956 he began his first film, Ae Desh Tomar Amar ("This country is yours and mine"), which marked the first film acting appearance for both Subhash Dutta and Shabnam. He made successful films in Urdu and then, after the independence of Bangladesh, in Bengali. Another discovery was actor Nadeem, who later married Ehtesham's daughter. Ehtesham directed Nadeem and actress Shabana in Nadeem's debut (and Shabana's first Urdu film) Chakori in 1967.

