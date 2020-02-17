



Jibanananda Das is probably the most popular Bengali poet. He is considered one of the precursors who introduced modernist poetry to Bengali Literature, at a period when it was influenced by Rabindranath Tagore's Romantic poetry.







During the later half of the twentieth century, Jibanananda Das emerged as the most popular poet of modern Bengali literature. Popularity apart, Jibanananda Das had distinguished himself as an extraordinary poet presenting a paradigm hitherto unknown.





It is a fact that his unfamiliar poetic diction, choice of words and thematic preferences took time to reach the heart of the readers. Jibanananda Das was born in 1899 in a Vaidya(Baidya)family in the small district town of Barisal, located in the south of Bangladesh. Das studied English literature at Presidency College, Kolkata and earned his MA from Calcutta University.



Leave Your Comments