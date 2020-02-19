



Abdul Gafur is a Bangladeshi journalist, teacher, writer and language activist of the Bengali Language Movement that took place in the erstwhile East Pakistan (currently Bangladesh) to make Bengali one of the state language of Pakistan. He was one of the noted members of Tamaddun Majlish, an Islamic cultural organization which played a vital role at the start of the movement.





In recognition of his contributions to the language movement, he was awarded Ekushey Padak by the Government of Bangladesh in 2005. Gafur was born on 19 February 1929 in Pangsha thana of Greater Faridpur District (now Rajbari District of Bangladesh) during the time of British Raj to Haji Habil Uddin Munshi and Shukurunnesa Khatun. Later he was admitted to the Bengali language and literature department of Dhaka University.



