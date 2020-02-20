



Ashim Saha is a Bangladeshi poet and novelist. He received Bangla Academy Literary Award in 2011 for his contributions in poetry. In recognition of his contribution to Bengali language and literature, the government of Bangladesh awarded him the country's second highest civilian award Ekushey Padak in 2019. Saha was born on 20 February 1949 in his uncle's house in Netrokona district of the then East Pakistan (now Bangladesh). His paternal residence is in Shivalaya Upazila of Manikganj District. His father Akhil buddha Saha was a professor. Saha completed his Secondary education in 1965 and Higher Secondary education from Madaripur Government Nazimuddin College in 1967. In 1973, he obtained his post-graduate degree from the University of Dhaka. Saha's writing career started in 1964.



