Bashundhara Bitumen to substitute import

Built by Bashundhara Group, Bangladesh's first-ever private sector Bitumen Plant was inaugurated at Pangaon in Keraniganj on Saturday. -Tarik Sajib/AA





Bangladesh's first-ever private sector Bitumen Plant was inaugurated on Saturday aiming to provide to the growing demand for bitumen in the country.





Bashundhara Group under its new sister concern Bashundhara Oil and Gas Company Limited has built the 'Bashundhara Bitumen Plant' at Pangaon in Keraniganj.







Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal, State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid, Bashundhara Group Chairman Ahmed Akbar Sobhan, Co-Chairman Sadat Sobhan Tanvir, Vice-Chairman Shafiat Sobhan Sanvir, Managing Director Sayem Sobhan Anvir and Keraniganj Upazila Chairman Shahin Ahmed, among others, were present on the occasion. Addressing as the chief guest in the program, Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal said the Bashundhara Group solved the country's bitumen crisis.





The minister said, "We did not find the Bitumen agreeable to our weather. We could not maintain quality of excellence after import. Roads would not be sustainable. But Bashundhara has come up with that solution. They are also planning to export Bitumen abroad after meeting local demand. For the sake of Bashundhara, we don't have to import Bitumen anymore. So, we're very glad to have it. This is a big achievement for Bangladesh."





He also said that Bangladesh has secured a good position in terms of export in Asia thanks to the support provided by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Kamal said, noting that it helps industries grow and generate employment in the country.





The Bashundhara Bitumen Plant is able to produce 850,000 tonnes of bitumen and asphalt annually.It has the capacity to produce bitumen grades such as Cutback, Emulsified, Oxidized and Polymer (SBS, Rubber Powder) and customized as per client's required specifications.Bangladesh's monthly bitumen demand is around 42,000 tonnes while the demand is growing at an average rate of 10-15 per cent a year.





Around 90 per cent of the country's bitumen demand of 500,000 tonnes is met through imports. The rest 10 per cent of bitumen is provided by state-run Eastern Refinery Limited (ERL).It is mentionable, Bashundhara Bitumen Plant has been built with state-of-the-art technology and the producer has the plan to export bitumen after meeting local demand.







Bashundhara Group, a leading business conglomerate in Bangladesh started its journey in 1987 through its real estate business. It has over 20 major concerns located in different areas of the country. It covers diverse activities involving the production of cement, paper and pulp, tissue paper, LPG bottling and distribution, Energy, and a trading company, among others.









