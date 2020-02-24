



Talat Mahmood was an Indian playback singer who is considered as one of the greatest male Indian non-classical and semi-classical singers. Although he tried his luck as a film actor, he did not succeed a great deal in acting. Talat received Padma Bhushan in 1992, in recognition of his artistic contributions in the spheres of cinematic and ghazal music. he had a unique, elegant and profoundly artistic style of singing. Talat was a very gifted singer in every sense. He was particularly famous for singing soft and sombre semi-classical and non-classical ghazals, but the film songs sung by him are also considered critically flawless and outstanding. Although Talat's typical genre was Ghazal, he was an astoundingly brilliant film singer who sung innumerable fantastic film songs. Talat Mahmood was born in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, to Manzoor Mahmood.



