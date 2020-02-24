



Jamal Nazrul Islam was a Bangladeshi mathematical physicist and cosmologist. He was a professor at University of Chittagong, served as a member of the advisory board at Shahjalal University of Science and Technology and member of the syndicate at Chittagong University of Engineering & Technology until his death . He also served as the director of the Research Center for Mathematical and Physical Sciences (RCMPS) at the University of Chittagong, Bangladesh. He was awarded Ekushey Padak in 2000 by the Government of Bangladesh. Islam was born on 24 February 1939 in Jhenaidah, East Bengal. His father, Khan Bahadur Sirajul Islam, was a sub-judge in British India. Because of his father's job, Islam spent his early school years in Calcutta. His research areas include Applied Mathematics, Theoretical Physics, Mathematical Physics, theory of Gravitation, General Relativity, Mathematical Cosmology and Quantum Field Theory.



