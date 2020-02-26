



Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, also known as Veer Savarkar, was an Indian independence activist, lawyer, writer, and politician, best known for formulating the "Hindutva" philosophy. Born into a Hindu Brahmin family in Nashik, Maharashtra, India, Vinayak had always been a staunch supporter of the "Hindu nation" theory for India since his early years. At the age of 12, he was one of the rioters who demolished a village mosque in the Hindu-Muslim riots in the area. Following his high-school education, he enrolled at the 'Fergusson College' in Pune and began his political activities. He also joined the Indian independence struggle by working with groups such as the 'Free India Society' and 'India House.' In 1910, he was arrested in London for anti-establishment activities. He died on 26 February 1966 at his residence in Bombay (now Mumbai).

Leave Your Comments