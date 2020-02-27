



Abdur Rahman was a film actor and director. He acted in Bengali, Urdu and Pashto films in Dhaka, Karachi and Lahore from 1958 until the 1970s. Rahman made his debut in Ehtesham's 1959 Bengali film Ei Desh Tomar Amar, as a supporting actor in negative role. He then acted as the lead actor in Rajdhanir Buke, along with Chitra Sinha, also directed by Ehtesham. He then performed in Harano Din (1961), along with Shabnam. He went to perform in other films including Uttaran, Talash, Chanda, Darshan and Jowar Bhata. He acted with actress Shabnam in most films. Rahman was injured in a road-accident on the way back from shooting the film Preet Na Jane Reet (1963). He lost one leg afterwards. After the Bangladesh Liberation War in 1971, Rahman continued his film career in Pakistan acting in films Chahat, Doraha, Lagan, etc. Later, he returned to Dhaka and renewed his acting career. His last acted film, Aamar Shongshar, was directed by Ashok Ghosh. Rahman got into film production in the 1980s and produced several films including Milon.



