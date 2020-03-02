James Q. Wilson





James Quinn Wilson was an American conservative academic, political scientist, and an authority on public administration. Most of his career was spent as a professor at UCLA and Harvard University.







He was the chairman of the Council of Academic Advisors of the American Enterprise Institute, member of the President's Foreign Intelligence Advisory Board (1985-1990), and the President's Council on Bioethics. He was the former president of the American Political Science Association and a member of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences,





American Philosophical Society and Human Rights Foundation. He also was a co-author of a leading university textbook, American Government, and wrote many scholarly books and articles, and op-ed essays. He gained national attention for a 1982 article introducing the broken windows theory in The Atlantic. He was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by US President George W. Bush.

