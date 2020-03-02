



Mustafa, Golam performing artist mainly in the branches of theatre, cinema and poetry recitation. Born on 2 March 1935 in Khulna district, Golam Mustafa began his performing career at an early age. He first acted in a play Pallimabgal staged at the ASWINI KUMAR TOWN HALL, Barisal in 1945. Golam Mustafa had been performing mainly in theatre until early 1960s and he extended his performing career to cinemas.





He made immense reputation as an actor in both cinema and theatre. He made his mark even as a side actor. He performed in about three hundred films in various characters, both in Bangla and Urdu. In recognition of his contribution to film Golam Mustafa was honoured with the Ekushey Padak in 2001. He also received the National Film Award and the Bangladesh Film Journalist Association Award.

