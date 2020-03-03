



Mahbuba Rahman is a Bangladeshi singer. She worked in the film industry during 1950s and 1960s. She was the playback singer of Mukh O Mukhosh (1956), the first Bengali language feature film produced in erstwhile East Pakistan (now Bangladesh). She was awarded Ekushey Padak in 1998 by the Government of Bangladesh for her contribution to music.







Rahman started singing at the age of eight. She was mentored by Shambhu Pal. In 1946, she recorded her first song at All India Radio by the music composition of Samar Das. Rahman released a music album "Mahbuba Rahman er Kaaljoyee Gaan" in 2015. Rahman was married to actor-filmmaker Khan Ataur Rahman. Musician Rumana Islam is their daughter.

