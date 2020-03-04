Len Wiseman





Len Ryan Wiseman is an American film director, screenwriter, and producer. He is best known for his work on the Underworld series, Live Free or Die Hard, and the 2012 film Total Recall.





Wiseman was born and raised in Fremont, California. He attended American High School and later studied film at De Anza College in Cupertino, California. In 2003, Wiseman co-created and directed the film Underworld.







Despite receiving generally negative reviews from critics, the film did well at the box office. He directed the 2006 sequel Underworld: Evolution, and produced the follow-ups Underworld: Rise of the Lycans, Underworld: Awakening, and Underworld: Blood Wars. Wiseman began his career in film as a property assistant on a number of Roland Emmerich films: Stargate (1994); Independence Day (1996); and Godzilla (1998).



