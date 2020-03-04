



Anisul Hoque is a Bangladeshi author, screenwriter, novelist, dramatist and journalist. He won Bangla Academy Literary Award in 2011. Hoque was born in Rangpur in 1965 to Mofazzal Hoque and Mst Anwara Begum. He was the student of Rangpur PTI primary school. He passed SSC exam from Rangpur Zilla School in 1981 and HSC exam from Rangpur Carmichael College in 1983.







He graduated from Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET), trained as a civil engineer. Hoque's inspiration in journalism and writing started during his student life. After his graduation, he joined to serve as a government employee but resigned only after 15 days. Instead, he started working as a journalist. He attended the International Writing Program at the University of Iowa in 2010.

