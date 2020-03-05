Tauquir Ahmed is a Bangladeshi architect and actor, turned director in both television and cinema. His films won many international and national awards including Bangladesh National Film Awards in the Best Director, Best Screenplay and Best Story categories for the films Joyjatra (2004) and Oggatonama (2016).







He studied architecture in Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET). He completed film diploma from New York Film Academy in 2002. He had training in theatre direction from Royal Court Theatre, London (British Council Scholarship, 1995) and acting (Stage) from ITI training, University of Theatre of Nations, 1989. Ahmed came out as a film director by making Joyjatra, Rupkothar Golpo, and Daruchini Dip. He was born on 5 March 1966 (age 53).

