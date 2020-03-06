Mujib Year commitment to speed up prosperity

The birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman will be celebrated in 2020 and the year 2021 will be the golden jubilee of independence of Bangladesh.On this occasion, Bangabandhu's daughter announced that the birth anniversary of Bangabandhu would be observed.







Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said that the nation's father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's 100th birth anniversary will be celebrated as the 'Mujib Barsha' on the 100th anniversary of the birth of the nation. Speaking at the inaugural address of the Advisory Council and Central Committee of the party held at the central office of the Awami League at Bangabandhu Avenue in the capital, the Prime Minister said the decision to celebrate the 'Mujib Barsha' for the party.







The national and party days will also be observed with special importance. This year will be observed up to the ward and union level of the country. Mujib will be celebrated in the government year as well. "He said the birth anniversary would be celebrated through various programs throughout the year. Different types of competitions will be organized. The birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation will be celebrated at the district and ward level.







The period of "Mujib Year" will be celebrated from March 17, 2020 to March 26, 2021. Various programmes have been taken to celebrate "Mujib Year" at the government-private level; a number of activities are underway. If we can learn from life of Bangabandhu and actions and use them in our lives, that would be the best way to honour and remember Bangabandhu. Bangabandhu said, 'When people in this independent country can eat with much of food, they will have a dignified life; only then, the soul of these millions of martyrs will be satisfied." We must realize this deeply.





From March 17 this year to March 17 next year, digital screens will be set up and distributed in new cities and districts, in country and abroad. One thousand digital displays will be spread across the country and various contents will be broadcast on Bangladesh and Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib. An audiovisual exhibition is being organized with Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib up to the remote areas.







On the first day of March 26, the declaration of independence given by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman will be collected and published in all the important newspapers of 25 countries. Content created on Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib will be uploaded on social media including YouTube, Facebook. The news of the anniversary and birth anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman will be prominently featured in national news on both public and private television channels.







An archive will be set up in the name of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib, where all written and audio-video publications published about Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib will be collected. Bangabandhu and Liberation War corners will be set up in all libraries of the country, trains and ships will be equipped with birth anniversary logo/tag line. Special trains will be launched for free travel.







Halda River will be declared 'Bangabandhu Fisheries Heritage'. Arrangements will be made for the living of freedom fighters and a weekly Mujib Fair will be held in the district and upazilas across the country. The festival will be constructed and aired during the year with sixty-four events titled 'Our Bangabandhu', with various events and places commemorating Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.





The year 2019 is over. One Sixty million people across the country are eagerly waiting to welcome the new 2020. On the one hand, 2021 is the year of the end of a decade - on the other hand, the year of completion of various government targets. We will celebrate the Golden Jubilee of Independence after 2020. On the other hand, the Hundredth Anniversary of the Father of the Nation will be observed.







Therefore, 2020 is an important time of our national life. The promise of a comprehensive analysis of the past 50 and 100 years of history and all activities, accounting statements, special achievements, special observations, surveys, evaluations, subsequent vision acquisition programs, planning and implementation is forthcoming. There are many good things on the list of events. Other than murder, rape, fire, accidental death, others are not as visible or attentive. But the people of the country expect that such deaths will not be repeated in 2021.







Besides, we will understand the development outline if there is no repetition of such activities, such as man-made traffic, strike, casino business, militant strike, land grabbing, river occupation, food warehousing, marketing and supply of adulterated food, marketing and supply of adulterated medicine, deprivation of basic rights. All plans and vision of 2020-2021, 2030 and 2041 are not impossible. Moreover, noise pollution and air pollution will continue to hurt us at the risk of climate change.







Besides, the polluted environment will be subject to various natural disasters and our emerging economic growth will lead to slowdown. In this reality, we need to be careful about social security, including poverty alleviation, employment, fair migration, health education development and services sectors. Otherwise guarantee of living will be a challenge to development in 2020.





It is true that after the brutal massacre of Bangabandhu, the inhuman leadership took over the responsibility of managing Bangladesh and sat down to create a history of the uprising. If Sheikh Hasina did not take responsibility for correcting politics back home after her exile, the history of Bangladesh would have been different today. If one sits, down to study, the dynamic nature of the complex politics of Bangladesh and its study starts from the year then it will be seen that Sheikh Hasina has to overcome a difficult path, whose destination was uncertain at the beginning. After the fight against dictator, Sheikh Hasina completed and continued the trial of war criminals.







Anyone who will admit now that the leadership of Sheikh Hasina's leadership was not organized, this Bangladesh could not be formed today. As a result, the Boat is now a symbol of his vision, which is reflected in this riverine Bangladesh of Bangabandhu. Hon'ble Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is now recognized as a successful leader and State hero in South Asia. It is our responsibility in the journey of today's Bangladesh is seeking to move everyone forward with the cultural trend of non-communal consciousness. We cannot suddenly leave each other's hands as the path continues.







If Sheikh Hasina's path becomes more daring with the combined hands, we have to keep it firm. Is she still committed to delivering the country to a middle-income country after three long years of continuous struggle? Surely, we must have the same promise in implementing Sukanta's "promise of a living world" hidden in the corner of her mind. We have to go far with Sheikh Hasina.





The brave children of history have given us an independent country by sacrificing millions of lives. Our responsibility is to accelerate the progress of this country and nation. In order to promote the glorious freedom of the blood of three million martyrs and to consolidate the spirit of Liberation War, only then the dream of Bangabandhu will be materialized to establish a society free from exploitation by eliminating corruption, terrorism, drugs and militancy. Thus, our prosperity and dignity as a nation in the world arena will be established.





The writer is a columnist

and researcher

