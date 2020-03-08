Deaths

Published:  05:42 AM, 08 March 2020

Roy Harrod

Roy Harrod

Sir Henry Roy Forbes Harrod was an English economist. He is best known for writing The Life of John Maynard Keynes (1951) and for the development of the Harrod-Domar model, which he and Evsey Domar developed independently.

He is also known for his International Economics, a former standard textbook, the first edition of which contained some observations and ruminations  that would foreshadow theories developed independently by later scholars (such as the Balassa-Samuelson effect). He died on 8 March 1978 (aged 78) in Holt, Norfolk .

In 1966, Harrod, was the 2nd winner of the prestigious Bernhard-Harms-Preis. After retiring in 1967, he moved to Holt, Norfolk. Assar Lindbeck, the former chairman of the Nobel Prize Committee, wrote that Harrod would have been awarded a Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences if he had lived longer.


