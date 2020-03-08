



Kenneth Douglas Stewart Anderson was an India-born, British writer and hunter who wrote books about his adventures in the jungles of South India. Kenneth Anderson was born on 8 March 1910 in Bolarum, British India (now India) and came from a British family that settled in India for six generations.







His father Aryan Stewart Anderson was superintendent of the F.C.M.A. in Poona, Maharashtra and dealt with the salaries paid to military personnel, having an honorary rank of captain.







His mother Lucy Ann née Taylor was the grand-daughter of John Taylor who, for his services, had been gifted land in Bangalore by Sir Mark Cubbon. Douglas like most British soldiers took an interest in sport hunting and influenced Anderson's interest in the outdoors and hunting.

