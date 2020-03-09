



Mohammed Zillur Rahman was the 18th President of Bangladesh from 2008 to 2013. He was also a senior presidium member of the Awami League. He is the third president of Bangladesh, after Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Ziaur Rahman, to die in office, while being the first to die of natural causes.







Rahman was born on 9 March 1929 in Bhairab Upazila, Kishoreganj District, his mother's paternal home. His father, Meher Ali Miyan, was a lawyer, the Chairman of the Mymensingh Local Board and Member of the District Board.







Rahman's early education started at a nearby primary school named Bhairab Model Govt. Primary school. In 1946, he passed Matriculation from Bhairab K. B. High School. He graduated with an Intermediate of Arts (IA) in 1947 from Dhaka College. In 1954, he got his MA with Honours in History and a LLB degree from Dhaka University.

