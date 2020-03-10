



Andrew Roy Gibb was an English singer, songwriter, performer, and teen idol. He was the younger brother of the Bee Gees: Barry, Robin and Maurice Gibb.







Gibb came to international prominence in the late 1970s with six singles that reached the Top 10 in the United States, starting with "I Just Want to Be Your Everything" (1977), followed by three other top 20 singles. Gibb's success was brief due to drug addiction and depression.







He died five days after his 30th birthday while attempting a comeback. At around 8:30 am on 10 March 1988, Gibb's doctor told him that more tests were needed to determine the cause of his chest pains.







Later that day, Gibb slumped into unconsciousness and died as a result of myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle caused by years of cocaine abuse that fatally weakened his heart.



