KZ Tandingan





Kristine Zhenie Lobrigas Tandingan mononymously known as KZ, is a Filipino singer and rapper. She rose to prominence following her win on the first season of The X Factor Philippines in 2012.







That same year, she won Aliw Award for Best New Artist. She has released notable songs in the Philippines such as "Darating Din", "Mahal Ko o Mahal Ako" and "Two Less Lonely People in the World", which peaked at number 2 on the Philippine Hot 100 in 2017.





Tandingan is one of the members of the Filipino girl group DIVAS along with Yeng Constantino, Kyla, and Angeline Quinto. She became known internationally when she joined Singer 2018, a popular singing competition aired on HBS. She is an alumna of University of Southeastern Philippines in Davao City and had graduated with a degree of Bachelor of Science in Biology .

