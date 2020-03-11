Abdul Razak Hussein





Tun Haji Abdul Razak bin Dato' Hussein SMN KStJ was the second Prime Minister of Malaysia, serving from 1970 to 1976. Tun Razak was the Prime Minister responsible in setting up Barisan Nasional, which is the ruling coalition of political parties that held power in Malaysia till 10 May 2018, with Barisan Nasional losing the 14th Malaysia General Election under his son Najib Razak, taking over from its predecessor, the Alliance.





He is also renowned for launching the Malaysian New Economic Policy (MNEP). Born in Kampung Pulau Keladi, a village located at northwest of Pekan, Pahang on 11 March 1922,[1] Abdul Razak is the first of two children to Yang DiHormat Orang Kaya Indera Shahbandar ke-9, Dato' Hussein bin Mohd Taib and Datin Hajah Teh Fatimah bt Daud.

Leave Your Comments