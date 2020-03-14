Rayerkati Zamindar Bari in Pirojpur



Around 300 years ago, a landlord family established this Zamindar bari by their name. Parliament, ball-room, guest house and many Hindu temples were constructed near that landlord house. The number of places was amounting to almost 200. Among them, 40-50 were large. In 1658, Kaali (Hindu God) Mandir or temples were established here and the biggest Shiva Linga is also located here, weight is around 1000 kg.





Though this is a Zamindar Bari, but these days there is nothing left behind? Only few temples around (or probably there were few remnants). These are old temples which are in ruin, probably carrying the mark of 300 years or more. As per the reference, it should have the largest phallus of lord Shiva. There is a newly temple built beside the old ones and few people go there for the prayer. As per their information, it is an Iskon Temple.







This is an easy place to access. First you have to come to the Pirojpur district. From Dhaka there is several ferries (locally known as launch) start for Pirojpur every night. You can ride any of those. Alternately you can come here using Bus as well. It will be probably through Bagerhat (I am not sure). From the district town, you can take auto rickshaw to come near the place. Just ask local people about the place.







There are direct bus services available from Dhaka to Pirojpur.







Witness the history of Zamindar Bari.





Takes pictures for photographic collection.



There are a few local restaurants alongside the road. But expectations regarding food should not be high.



