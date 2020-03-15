Pakistan's lies about Masood Azhar exposed

Masood Azhar





Mufti Rauf Azgar and Maulana Amar left Rawalpindi on March 3, 2020 with Maulana Masood Azhar. They left Maulana Masood Azhar with ISI officials and returned back. ISI shifted Azhar to a secured location as it fears for his life after a statement on Taliban-America peace deal. In his statement he had said that it is a big-big victory for Jihad and Jihadi groups. Pakistan had earlier told the FATF that Masood Azhar was missing.





Fearing FATF sanction and further action by the international body, Pakistan had told a lie that they presented at the world forum that he (Azhar) is missing. With this latest inputs coming in, it exposed the complicity of the Pak administration with a terrorist like him.







We have to look at it from multiple levels and layers. They went very active on Hafiz Sayeed and within 6 months they prosecuted him and put him behind bars to try and score points with the FATF, but kept on saying that they have no clue where Masood Azhar is. But days / hrs after the historic signing of the peace deal between America and the Taliban in Doha, comes this video and this footage/audio of Masood Azhar.







So Masood Azhar comes out of hiding and hails the entire thing as a victory for the Talibans, saying that America was like a wolf and now its tail is cut and it is a win for the Jihadis. Masood Azhar has always claimed his close ties with the Talibans. Since 1999 and thereafter, that time when Taliban had taken control over Afghanistan, their aviation minister had close ties with Masood Azhar.





From thereafter, he has always maintained close ties with the Taliban and Masood is somebody who has machination and his people are active on the Indian soil. Even the Pulwama attack, Kamran or Gazi came after training, he is a Pakistani who was trained in Pakistan under the Taliban. He was a weapons and bomb expert and he was neutralized on the Indian soil.







He was involved in creating the bomb that took the lives of 45 CRPF jawans in the Pulwama attack. While the Taliban has openly said to the CNN-News18 that they have no interest in India and will stay clear, but Pakistanis are at its wits end as to how to deal with Masood Azhar, because Masood claims to have close ties with the Talibans and is perhaps using this as a leverage.





This is not the first time that the ISI is giving them the safe house or they are giving them the protection. After the Balakote attack, Masood was removed to a military hospital and he was in Rawalpindi.





And then when they feared that he might be eliminated, that they moved him to Bahawalpur (in two villages). Indian Military Intelligence and civil Intelligence has given this information to the FATF. There Pakistan was saying that his whereabouts is now known and probably he is not even in Pakistan, and this is what their claim is.







This is their disposition and claim to FATF. Now, when Masood Azhar is giving his statement after the Taliban-American deal and he is saying it is the victory of Jihad. We all know that Masood has very close ties with Afghanistan Taliban and Pakistan has been depending on him and wanted to leverage it with the American on this particular thing.





Now Pakistan has to decide whether they endorse what Masood Azhar says or do they disagree. Because if they are giving safe haven, they are also caught in a bind because he is close to the Taliban, and as he is using that layer as leverage against Pakistani establishment.







Pakistan needs Jaish and Masood Azhar and more importantly Rouf Azgar who is controlling the operation, for them now to follow their K2 Program so far as India is concerned, be it Jammu & Kashmir or Khalistan. And Jaish is the one which is trying to take the lead by putting all these terrorist outfits together. Now how does India react?





Should India now call in America to step in or call the Pakistan's bluff and say the FATF to blacklist them, because that's the only way that Pakistan is going to cough up Masood Azhar, because he has to be made dispensable, he cannot be protected.





This is one way which is strong thing in which one can proceed to find out what he is exactly saying. Whether Mufti Rouf Azgar or Maulana Amar, both of them were actually protecting Masood Azhar and they have accompanied Masood when he was moved from Bahawalpur and now again to Rawalpindi, where ISI has safe houses. India is joining hands with Americans.





The Americans have now got this statement which is a direct involvement with Maulana Masood Azhar. America will probably take action. One has to take a very strong step whether to go with the Americans to get this Masood eliminated. It is possible and a clear signal has to be sent out.





But within Pakistani government, Shah Mahmood Qureshi is open sympathizer of Masood Azhar. And there is Pak Army which is using Masood Azhar because under Rouf Azgar they (Pak) are trying to re-set the Jihadi schools which were there at Balakote. Therefore it is clear that Masood Azhar has a patronage of Pakistani establishment or the deep state.





India, US and even the Israelis know in a big way that the things are moving, as this is also working against them even into West Asia.





The writer is a columnist and a freelancer

