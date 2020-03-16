Selma Lagerlöf





Selma Ottilia Lovisa Lagerlöf was a Swedish author and teacher. She published her first novel, Gösta Berling's Saga, at the age of 33. She was the first female writer to win the Nobel Prize in Literature, which she was awarded in 1909. Additionally, she was the first female to be granted a membership in The Swedish Academy in 1914. Her first break as a writer came when she submitted the first chapters to a literary contest in the magazine Idun, and won a publishing contract for the whole book. At first, her writing only received mild reviews from critics. She received financial support of Fredrika Limnell, who wished to enable her to concentrate on her writing . She died on 16 March 1940 (aged 81 ) in Mårbacka, Värmland, Sweden.



