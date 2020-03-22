We are stronger than coronavirus, says Quader



Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader said coronavirus is a horrific enemy to us. But we can defeat the jeopardy. We are stronger than coronavirus, he added.He also called upon all to comply with the health rules instead of being panicked over the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.





He came up with the call while talking to reporters after distributing hand sanitizers and masks among people at AL President's Dhanmondi office in the city on Saturday. Obaidul Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said, "We shouldn't get panicked. For protecting ourselves from the deadly coronavirus, we have to abide by health rules."





People would get rid of COVID-19 disease if they follow the health rules carefully and with utmost sincerity, he hoped.He highlighted the government's endeavors to protect people from COVID-19.





