When attracting like-minded people into your life it's important to get crystal clear on whom exactly you want to spend time with. It takes time to set clear intentions of who you wanted to spend my time with. Find out how to refocus your circle and connect with people who contribute to both your personal and professional growth!





1. Set clear intentions





Finding the right people starts with discovering yourself. It is important to set clear goals and intentions that you find within a group of women. Some focus on self-development and spirituality, while there are others who support mothers.





Take the time to think about what type of people you want to spend time with and why.





2. Discover what your passions are





If you're having difficulties figuring out who you want to socialise with, consider your hobbies and passions.

Are you passionate about sports, art, travel, music, literature? What do you spend your spare time doing or daydreaming about?





Once you have narrowed down your interests then link specific activities to those parts of your life that light you up. If you want to explore your creativity why not attend an art painting class? If you're a keen reader consider joining a book club. If health and fitness is your jam, connect with a CrossFit group. Aligning your passion with specific activities will help you to be surrounded by like-minded individuals and find your kindred crew.





3. Drop the judgement





It's so easy to judge others. Admit it or not, we tend to do it on a daily basis especially if someone stands out from the crowd. However, if you want to find people whose personality and goal-setting matches yours, you have to seek what's beyond the book cover.





Whether it's the crazy coloured hair, tattoos, atypical wardrobe or even just how open they are that put you off in the first place, approach these individuals and get to know them better. Being able to look past their surface will help you discover if you can resonate with their life values and refocus your circle. Stay unbiased and non-partisan, who knows? Maybe that girl with the crazy rainbow hair might just be your maid-of-honour in the future!





4. Be brave





Being patient has its perks, but if you are looking for a new group of friends to socialise with - you need to put yourself out there and be fearless. There is no need to play coy at all; be upfront about your own personality so that people similar to you can connect and get to know you better.





When you put yourself out there, you will attract individuals with passions aligned to your own. Do not fear the unknown.



The writer is a freelancer

