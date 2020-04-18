

Tucked into the northeast corner of the Chittagong Hill Tracts, the Pablakhali Wildlife Sanctuary is home to elephants and a wide variety of other animals. The sanctuary is the finest hill forest remaining in Bangladesh and it also an important wetland site.





The Pablakhali Wildlife Sanctuary in Bangladesh is located in the Rangamati District in the Chittagong division. It was established in 1983 so the wildlife and vegetation in the sanctuary is quite settled and well-developed.







It is not a very big wildlife sanctuary, as it only covers 420.87 square kilometers, however that does not mean it has nothing to offer. Quite to the contrary, this tiny little sanctuary is positively teaming with life!







Some of the animals you can expect to see here include capped langur, hoolock, Asian elephant, rhesus macaque, gibbon, tiger, otters, wild boars, guar, Indian muntjac, Indian python and sambar.











Bird lovers can look forward to seeing herons, egrets, little grebe, common coot, common moorhen, waterfowl, white-winged wood duck, Asian openbill stork and more.







There are also small cats, dholes and dozens of other animals living in this fascinating wildlife sanctuary. Nature lovers will find that much of this diversity is owing to the regions great topographical diversity.







The area is well watered and varies in altitude. The best time to visit the Pablakhali Wildlife Sanctuary in Bangladesh is between November and May. Visitors can choose between bird safaris and jungle safaris and both are equally rewarding.







Accommodation can be found in the immediate area by way of two rest houses. You will find that both Bangla and English is spoken here, so most people can find a way to communicate with the locals and tour guides.







The nearest town is Rangamati which can be easily reached by road or rail. Most visitors will touch down at the Shah Amanat International Airport in Chittagong before taking the train to Rangamatien route to the Pablakhali Wildlife Sanctuary. Whatever way you choose to get there, make sure that you do end up visiting this great wildlife sanctuary!







How to go





Different bus services from Dhaka go directly to Rangamati. These buses stop at Rangamati Launch Ghat. From there, board on launches that go directly to Pablakhali (5 hours). You can also use engine boat, but it may pricey (tk 600-700). You can also use Khagrachhari road to reach the sanctuary. That route is Dhaka-Khagrachhari-Marissa-Pablakhali (by boat).



Where to stay





There is a beautiful rest house at Pablakhali Wildlife Sanctuary, but prior permission is required from Divisional Forest Officer, Chittagong Hill tract (North).







