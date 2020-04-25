Halti Beel in Natore



Halti Beel is the part of a wide area of Piprul, Khajura, Madhnagar and Brahmapur Union of NatoreSadarUpazila. It is considered to be the 2nd Cox's Bazar of Bangladesh according to its scenic beauty.







From the Bengali month of Boishakh to Kartik, this bill goes around 5-8 feet underwater. Halti Beel is famous for the natural breeding of fish. Halati bill is attached to the River Atrai.







A portion of Halti beel has been announced as fishery sanctuary where water remains throughout the year. In the rainy season, the landscape of this area is stunning and attractive. During the rainy season, many tourists of the Patul-Hapaniya area come here for boat trip.









The area is submerged in water for almost six months of the year. When this beel becomes saturated with water during the rainy season, the small villages look just like the islands.







To enjoy the amazing beauty of this beel, many tourists, from home and abroad visit here every year. There is a submersible 8 km long road inside the Halti Beel connected Piprul union with Khajuria Union.







How to go





After reaching at Madrasa Mor or Nicha Bazar at NatoreSadar, you may find CNG or Auto rickshaw to reach Halti Beel. Ask the Auto driver to go Patul, he will take you in there. The auto will take you to Patul through DighapatiaRajbari area. It may take 20 taka as a fare per person. Fare will vary if you reserve the whole auto.



Eating facilities





You may find small restaurants or tea stalls at Patul Bazar. Referred to where to eat at Natore, click here



Travel tips





Make sure to bring extra cloths if you really want to take a bath and shower in the beel water.

