The purpose of Itekaf







The purpose of Itikaf is to strengthen the relationship with Allah, being charmed to Allah and correcting the heart. Itikaf is such a type of worship; the slave goes close to Allah being different from other creations. The duty of a slave is remembering Him, loving Him and worshiping Him. Always try to satisfy Him and get closer to Him, by this the relationship between Allah and slave becomes stronger.





Allah saves His slaves from excessive eating, having sex and another animal like behaviors through fasting. Like this, He saves His slaves from the unnecessary talk, bad company, and excessive sleep through Itikaf. A person is dedicated to Allah completely through Itikaf. He gets unlimited opportunities to get closer to Allah through performing the prayer, reciting Holy Quran, learning Quran, learning Tafsir, Zikir, and Dua. Searching the night of decree was the main purpose of Prophet (S) to pursue through Itikaf. The narrated hadit of Hazrat Abu Sayed Khudri (R) proves this, the Messenger of Allah (S) delivers, 'I have performed Itikjaf for the purpose of searching the Night of Decree, afterward I performed this in the middle the last part of Ramadan and then I am told that, it (Qadr) is in the last ten days.





Among you who wants to perform Itekaf, may perform Itekaf, then companions perform Itikaf with Him.' (Muslim) Itikaf joins the heart of the slave with the mosque. It creates love and affection towards the mosque. The habit of being united with the mosque is developed. According to the hadit, among the seven persons who will get the shadow of Allah, he is among them who binds his mind with the mosque.





The man who performs Itikaf, binds himself with the mosque leaving all sorts of unethical activities. As a result, he stays away from unnecessary talk and sins. Because of performing worships for some days sincerely, the fear of Allah or Taqwa creates deep scratches in his heart. The man who performs Itikaf remains free from all earthly activities. It is said in the Holy Quran , "Do not approach the wives while you are in retreat at the mosques.





These are the limits of God." (Surah Al-Baqarah: 187) Prophet (S) addresses, "Whoever performs Itikaf cannot go to see the patient, cannot attend the Janaja, cannot touch the wife. Cannot go out of the mosque without special need." (Bukhari and Muslim)





It is forbidden to leave the Itikaf place without natural cause and Aju-bath. Except this, for family emergency to save a life, the man who performs Itikaf can leave the place. But he has to perform this later. It is said in Hadit, "One year Prophet (S) could not perform Itikaf, next year he performed Itikaf for 20 nights." (Tirmidhi) In another hadit, 'The Messenger of Allah (S) performs Itikaf during the last 10 days of Ramadan. Later the year when he takes departure, he performs 20 days Itikaf. (Bukhari)





