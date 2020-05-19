Ferry service at Paturia Daulatdia ghat suspended

Amid countrywide shutdown for containing the spread of deadly coronavirus, thousands of homebound people crowd at Paturia ghat in Manikganj on Monday. -AA









With a view to containing the spread of coronavirus, ferry service on the Paturia-Daulatdia route has been suspended as there is an excessive pressure of passengers at Paturia ghat in Manikganj.





At the request of the district administration, Bangladesh Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation (BIWTC) took the decision around 11am on Monday.





Jillur Rahman, deputy managing director (Aricha zone) of BIWTC, said, "The ferries have been kept in the middle of the Padma river. The ferries will be brought back to the terminal after authorities lift the suspension." Rifat Rahman Shamim, superintendent of police in Manikganj, said, "Though there is a restriction on the movement of public transport, the movement of people could not be controlled.







At 10:30 am on Monday, check-post was set up in Golra area on Dhaka-Aricha Highway. All vehicles except emergency cases were stopped. But homebound people were going toward Patuaria on foot using alternative routes. As a result, we requested the BIWTC to suspend ferry service."





Angry passengers vandalized a counter at the ghat after the ferry service was suspended.





