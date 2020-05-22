Next year will be challenging: Radwan Mujib





Radwan Mujib Siddiq, grandson of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, has expressed hope that the ongoing crisis stoked by coronavirus, has to be addressed in a united manner.



He made the comment in a Facebook status on Thursday while thanking those who had wished him marking his 40th birthday.



Radwan, who is also a trustee of the Awami League's Center for Research and Information (CRI) said,'' I have passed the day with my family. I tried to put aside the issue of the pandemic but it was difficult to do so. However, I hope we all will overcome it.''



''No doubt, the next year will be challenging. However, I hope I will gain more experience which will be effective.''



People of different strata including Awami League leaders and CRI officials have greeted Radwan Mujib Siddiq through social media marking his 40th birthday. Radwan is the eldest among three children of Bangabandhu's younger daughter Sheikh Rehana and Professor Shafique Ahmed Siddiq. Radwan Mujib's sister Tulip Siddiq is a lawmaker in British parliament.







