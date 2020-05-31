Incoterms 2020 changes the transfer of risk of goods





There are always different interpretations of different termination of in international trade. The international Chamber of Commerce (ICC) developed some of rules and terminology includingthe term Carriage Paid To (CPT). CPT should be complete by adding name of the port of destination, for example: CPT, Chattogram. It means seller will pay the freight up to destination port, although risk will transfer to buyer after delivery of consignment to carrier at port of shipment.







As per newly released Incoterms 2020, the international traders are reviewing current trading term and negotiating with buyers /sellers to new rule CPT instead of cost and freight (CFR) for shipment of containerized cargo applied to all transport pattern, while CFR is only appropriate for conventional sea freight.







In Incoterms 2020 CPT, two locations are important: the place or point at which the goods are deliver for the transfer of risk and the place or point agreed as the destination of the goods (as the point to which the seller promises to contract for carriage. In certain cases, this happens and the parties do not agree on a specific place or point of delivery, the default position is that risk transfer when the goods would be delivered to the first carrier.







CPT can be used in any transport mode (sea, air, road and rail), and the risk transfers from the seller to the buyer as soon as the goods reach the nominated destination and the carrier takes charge of consignments.







The parties should decide the place to transfer at a sea or river port or at an airport, or indeed an earlier one e.g. an inland point some way away from a sea or river port etc. They need to specify this in their contract of sale and to think carefully ofthe consequences of so doing in case the goods are lost or damaged. The identifying the place or point of delivery as precisely as possible is important to cater to a situation where several carries are engaged due to multi-mode transport or trans-shipment, each for different legs of the transit from delivery to destination.







Once the goods have been delivered to the buyer in this way, the responsibility of seller is over and the seller does not guarantee that the goods will reach the place of destination in sound condition, in the stated quantity, or indeed at all. This is because risk transfers from seller to buyer when the goods are deliver to the buyer by handing them over to the carrier.





The rule gives no definition of where a "place" of delivery might be, it will depend entirely on what the seller and buyer have agreed in the sales contract. For a shipment by road it could be the buyer's premises, by rail it could be the nearest rail terminal or station to the buyer. For air delivery, it could be either the airline's terminal or the forwarder's terminal at or near the destination airport, and for sea by containers as a full container load (FCL) it will usually be the carrier's terminal yard.





In rare cases, the destination for air and sea in containers could even be the buyer's premises too, but this is unusual and involves the seller's carrier taking hold of the goods again after they have been import-cleared and then delivering them beyond where they sat while being import-cleared.







CPT requires the seller to clear the goods for export, where applicable. However, the seller has no obligation to clear the goods for import or for transit through third countries, or to pay any import duty or to carry out any import customs formalities.







The buyer must pay the price for the goods as stated in the contract of sale. CPT do not refer to when the payment is to be made (before shipment, immediately after shipment, thirty days after shipment, half now half later, or whatever) or how it is to be paid (prepayment, against an email of copy documents, on presentation of documents to a bank under a letter of credit, or other arrangement). The buyer not only must take delivery when they have been handed to the seller's carrier, but also physically receive them at the named place, or point within that place, of destination.







The seller delivers the goods by handing them over to its contracted carrier, on the agreed date or within the agreed period. The career means the first career in case of more one career and different mode of transport for combined transport. Most importantly, delivery occurs when the seller passes the goods to their carrier to transport them, not when the goods reach the destination The seller must provide the buyer with the usual transport documents for the transport contracted, if it is customary or the buyer requested it, and at the seller's cost.







The transport document must cover movement of the contracted goods within the agreed period for shipment. If it is agreed then this document must enable the buyer to claim the goods from the carrier at the named place of destination, and in a string sale (re-export) enable the buyer to sell the goods in transit to a subsequent buyer by transferring that document. This would usually be in the form of a negotiable bill of lading. The buyer must accept the transport document provided by the seller so long as it is in conformity with the contract.







The incoterm 2020 has the rules also provides that any document can be in paper or electronic form as agreed to in the contract, or if the contract makes no mention of this then as is customary. The rules do not define what "electronic form" is, it can be anything from a pdf file to blockchain or some format yet to be developed in the future. The rule is in line with Trade Facilitation agreement of WTO.







The Incoterms rules do not deal with the following issues, such as, whether there is a contract of sale at all; the specifications of the goods sold; the time, place, method, or currency of payment of the price; the remedies which can be sought for breach of the contract of sale; the coansequences of delay and other breaches in the performance of contractual obligations; the effect of sanctions; the imposition of tariffs; export of import prohibitions; force majeure or hardship; The method, venue, or law of dispute resolution in case of such breach.Most importantly, it must be emphasis that the Incoterms rules do not deal with the transfer of property/ title/ownership of the goods sold.







In recent years, transport security requirements have become more prevalent in international trade, and Incoterms 2020 reflects such a change by detailing security requirements for each Incoterms rule. CPT includes a specific requirement that the seller must comply with any security-related requirements for transport to the destination. These security requirements bring cost and risk delay if not fulfilled by the parties.These securities are:Food security: Ensure food is available and safe for consumption Bio security: Prevent harmful diseases and substances from threatening and restrictions: The sensitive or dangerous goods and technologies are only traded and handled within pre-specified criteria and only by licensed operators, traders and individuals.





There are fiscal security and anti-smuggling: Collect revenues; prevent and stop smuggling Money Laundering: Identify illegal financial transaction Immigration Control: Identify people Pre-notifications and summary declarations: Collecting regulatory information in advance of subsequent declarations.







Each contract is govern by the version of Incoterms rules that was refer to in that contract with year (Incoterm 1980, and 2010). If the contract referred only to Incoterms rules but not to a specific year, then the Incoterms rules version 2020 in force at that time of contracting would most likely be applied in the event of a dispute. Best practice is always to refer to the most recent revision, e.g. Incoterms 2020.













The writer is a legal economist.

