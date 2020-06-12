

Alutila Hill Cave is a 150 meter long and very attractive tourist spot in Bangladesh. It is surrounded by deep green forest. This cave is approximately 100 meters long and very dark. It is often considered as the mysterious beauty of Alutila hill. If you are brave and an adventure lover, then this is a perfect spot to conquer.











There is no risk at all; it is an absolutely safe cave. It will take 15 minutes to pass the cave. Most interesting thing is the cold water flowing beneath the cave. From the top of the hill, you can see all around the Khagrachhari town. Also, This place is an excellent picnic spot.



How to go





There are two ways to get in Khagrachari, both by road: Direct from Dhaka via BaroiarHat or from Chittagong. A number of non-stop coach services are available from Dhaka (e.g., Shanti Paribahan, Soudia, S. Alam, Eagle and ShamoliParibahan).







Gabtoli, Saidabad, Komolapur and Kolabagan are the bus stand name in Dhaka where you can get bus tickets. Bus fare was about 520 Taka (as of 11-May-2014).





From Chittagong you can get non-AC bus services of BRTC and Shanti Paribahan are most convenient with the fare as cheap as to travel to Khagarachari or the other two hill districts (Rangamati and Bandarban). Oxygen-moor is the bus stand name in Chittagong.











But there is no bus service will available after 6 pm. Alutila cave is just 8 kilometer away from Khagrachari town. So you can hire a private jeep or auto rickshaw to go there or you can go there by local bus or jeep. But I'll suggest you to hire a private vehicle.



Things to do





1. View the entire Khagrachari from top of the cave.

2. See the surrounding green forest.

3. Take pictures for collection.



Eating facilities





As well as you can find many more restaurants here to eat. In Khagrachari then go to System Restaurant. It is the best restaurant in Khagrachari with lowest price. Don't forget to eat bamboo fry there.



Travel tips





You must carry Moshal when enter into the cave.You may also visit Heritage park, Khagrachari Hill district Council park, Yonged Buddha Bihar, Buddhist Monastery,At Khagrachari town and these locations are accessible by rickshaw.





