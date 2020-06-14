CDS in India -- Any justification behind it





Chief of Defence Staff in India was created by the government of India on December 24, 2019. This was done immediately after the retirement of former chief of Army Staff General Bipin Rawat. General Rawat was replaced by General MM Naravane as new chief of Army Staff, government of India. The other key figures in rest of the Defence Services are Admiral Karambir Singh and finally chief of Air Staff of India Air Chief Marshall Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria.







The logic behind formation of CDS needs to be deeply be introspected by this writer from the Indian city of Kolkata. There was a time when the three wings of Indian defence were placed under President of India which got carried on for a pretty long time. Suddenly during the fag end of the year 2019 we find that CDS (Chief of Defence Staff) was formed with former Chief of Army Staff General Bipin Rawat has been placed as the head of CDS with direct reporting to the Honorable Defence Minister of the government of India Mr Rajnath Singh.







The purpose behind the formation of CDS was to oversee proper and authentic surveillance of India's systems with Pakistan and Bangladesh bordering the Indian frontlines along with Himalayan Kingdom Nepal and Bhutan, bordering Pakistan lies Afghanistan and finally Sri Lanka and Maldives guarding close to two major South Indian states like Tamil Nadu and Kerala which is situated close to Western Ghat.







Another major neighbor close to Assam and North East is China who is rated as the major menace to India. The formation of CDS is no doubt supportable but as per the development aspect is concerned we find it will be grossly neglected. Formation of CDS incurs huge amount of expenses as massive employment from Indian Army, Air Force and Navy have been deployed to prevent this vast nation from the onslaught of external threats especially from India's close neighbors. So despite the financial crisis political threats being inflicted by India's close neighbors' formation of CDS under the guardianship of retired Senior Army Officers stands quite justified. As per the relationship between India and her close neighbors relationship with Bangladesh is always in its highest keel.







Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is always there to lend her helping hand to neighboring India. But the relationship with Pakistan which was brittle in the past has now slightly due to upper stance by India and also the regime of Imran Khan is also a cakewalk to some extent to maintain pleasant relations with close neighbor India. Thus in the subsequent paragraph it is my humble responsibilities to analyze deeply on whether formation of Chief of Defence Services stands amply justified or not and if so what will be the probable repercussions behind it.



Justification of formation of CDS and its probable repercussions







Chief of Defence Staff of India will be rated as the single point military advisor to the government of India under stewardship of former senior officers of The Army of the Government of India. This was planned to be opened in the year 1999 when the Kargil War took place. Later on the year 2012 the then secretary in the ministry of defence Naresh Chandra placed this proposal to the then Congress and UPA allies' government but somehow or rather proposal got badly baffled.







After that it was quite time has elapsed there arise the outlook of present BJP/NDA alliance government to upgrade India's services to new heights despite proposal might have telling effect upon India's economic growth. In order to probe deeply into the this decision of the government of India there might be a mixed reaction into the formation of CDS but anyhow by pros and cons CDS was formed around the end of the year 2019 with General Bipin Rawat, then retired as chief of Army Staff as helm of affairs of CDS.







This role has been envisaged for just a period of two years. Now coming to the strategic part we find that India has border length with Pakistan 3,323 kilometres and with Bangladesh 4156 kilometres length covering West Bengal plus other North Eastern States of India. India also has border line with Sri Lanka approximately kilometres which is mostly connected by sea routes.







Though there are other close neighbors of India under South Asian nations but I am deliberately avoiding others mainly because it will lengthen by analysis. Now all around there are political and social tension cropping especially the worries pertaining to South Asian nations is at its maximum limit. Among all the eight South Asian nations we find that India and Bangladesh are working closely and cordially to ensure peace and tranquility throughout Sub Continent.







Hence it can be uttered that formation of Chief of Defence Services stands amply justified in order providing remarkable services to the nation to prevent from any untoward attack by any superpower of the globe as well as by any close neighbor. Thus it is advisable that formation of CDS should not be taken so lightly rather it should be taken up in its positive bent of mind.



Advantages of CDS in India





There are various advantages being associated in regard to formation of Chief of Defence Services in India. Among all the probable advantages some of the common ones are stated as follow:





* Strengthening of India's Defence network to combat any attack by close neighbor or from any superpowers of the globe.





* CDS is instrumental in guarding the internal and external forces from any major attacks which has the possibility to subvert India's security.





* CDS is instrumental in intertwining all three wings of Indian defense under one banner.





* Three wings of Indian Defence will work always like a team.





* CDS is always in thwarting any tirade by any modern democratic forces especially in and around South East Asian continent.





* CDS will also act as a stepping stone in thwarting any attack by major global forces.





Chief of Defence Services in India has been formed in such a moment of country's history when the entire globe is in the midst of sea changes all around us. In South Asian continent we are well aware of that India is rated as one of the most vital superpower of the globe so it was most relevant to form this CDS so as to prevent our citadel in such a manner so that we prevent foreign attacks and also being able to develop Indian economy to dizzy heights. In the same process Bangladesh should move ahead as her defence forces are being modernized in liaison with that of the globe. India is always ready to render assistance to Bangladesh as per development of defence forces are concerned. Bangladesh from her side should not lose any opportunity unearthed in this regard.





The writer is a freelance contributor based in Kolkata

