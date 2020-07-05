Plastic pollution in the Ocean

Global plastics consumption is predicted to grow dramatically, to reach close to 400 million tons a year by 2025. If the rate at which plastic debris enters the ocean goes unchecked, it is possible that the ocean could contain 1 tone of plastic for every 3 tons of fish by 2025, and more plastic than fish by 2050.For a growing population people must depend on the ocean to meet their food and nutrition needs.





It can be said that marine fish, plants and animals meet a large part of human protein needs. But sea pollution will become one of the obstacles.In this case, ocean is now a plastic trash bin where world plastic waste are dumping without any hesitation.





In south Asia, Bay of Bengal filling with plastic trash and other pollutants. A large number of amount plastic waste are deposited in the shoreline. As a result, it hamper to the fish breeding form habitation. Plastic pollution is kind of treat to our blue economy. Also it have a direct impact on marine ecosystem.







There are many species is disappearing and some of species feeling crucial time. In the ocean, plastic pollution impacts sea turtles, whales, seabirds, fish, coral reefs and countless other marine habitats and species. A recent study found that sea turtles that ingest just 14 pieces of plastic have an increased risk of death.







The young are especially at risk because they are not as selective as their elders about what they eat and tend to drift with currents, just as plastic does.It can be changing their food chain and strong diverse ecological components.Plastic waste kills up to a million seabirds in every year. Unable to recognize the plastic floating in the sea, the birds eat it. And alarming news is that about one million birds die each year from eating plastic.





Many seabirds are found dead with their stomachs full of this waste. Plastic materials emit toxic chemical polychlorinated biophenols which damage various tissues of the body. Scientists estimates that 60% of all seabird species have eaten pieces of plastic, which will rise 99% by 2050.Moreover, Plastic material does not biodegrade, but breaks down into tiny particles known as micro plastics.







This particles in the ocean are commonly defined as less than 5mm in diameter which may be eaten by small marine animals and so enter the food web. They affect hundreds of marine species. Some sea animals and birds can also become tangled up in plastic debris, leading to serious injuries and fatalities. We must avoid products containing plastic micro beads.



