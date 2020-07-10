Former Home Minister Sahara Khatun dies



Former Home Minister and Awami League presidium member Advocate Sahara Khatun MP is no more. She died at 11:25pm (BDST) on Thursday in Thailand's Bumrungrad Hospital. She was 77.





President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina have mourned the demise of Sahara Khatun. She was flown to Thailand on July 6 for better treatment. Before going there, the lawmaker had been undergoing treatment at the capital's United Hospital with several health complications since June 2. Born on March 1, 1943, Sahara Khatun was involved in politics since her student life.



She entered the national political scene in 1991 when she contested in the 5th parliamentary elections as an Awami League candidate. Since then, Sahara Khatun had been playing vital roles in the politics of the country and Awami League.Sahara Khatun served as the Home Minister from 2009 to 2012. In a cabinet reshuffle in 2012, she was relieved of her duties as the Home Minister and made the minister of Post & Telecommunication of the government.





