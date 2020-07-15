Light to moderate rain likely









Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at many places over Rangpur and Sylhet divisions and at a few places over Dhaka, Mymensingh, Rajshahi, Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram divisions with moderately heavy falls at some places over the country today.





Day and night temperature may rise slightly over the country, said a met office release this morning.





The axis of monsoon trough runs through Rajsthan, Uttar Pradesh, Eastern Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Gangetic West Bengal thence northeastwards to Assam across central part of Bangladesh. One of its associated trough extends up to North Bay. Monsoon is fairly active over Bangladesh and moderate over North Bay.





Maximum temperature on Tuesday was recorded 34.2 degrees Celsius at Rangpur and minimum temperature today 23.4 degrees Celsius at Nikli.





Maximum rainfall for the last twenty-four hours till 6am today was recorded 41 millimeters (mm) at Dimla.





The sun sets at 06.49 pm today and rises at 05.21 am tomorrow in capital.

