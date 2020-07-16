Sheikh Hasina's imprisonment day today



The imprisonment day of Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will be observed today in a befitting manner. The Awami League president was arrested from her Sudha Sadan residence at Dhanmondi in the city on July 16, 2007 during the military-backed caretaker government, which assumed power in the political changeover of 1/11 in 2007.





Awami League (AL) and its associate bodies observe the day as the 'Imprisonment Day of Sheikh Hasina' while Krishak League observes it as 'Democracy Confining Day'. To mark the day, AL and its associate bodies have taken various programmes, including discussions and doa mahfils, to observe the day today, maintaining social distancing.





Dhaka city south and north units of AL will organize a short discussion and milad mahfil at 11 am at the first floor of the party's central office in the city's Bangabandhu Avenue while Swechchhasebak League will arrange a milad and doa mahfil at 12 noon at its office in the city's Bangabandhu Avenue, maintaining the health guidelines.





Marking the 'Democracy Confining Day', the Krishak League will organize a discussion and a milad mahfil at 10am on the day at the third floor of AL's central office in the city's Bangabandhu Avenue with its President Samir Chanda in the chair. AL Sheikh Hasina, however, was released from the special sub-jail set up on the premises of the Jatiya Sangsad (parliament) Building on June 11 in 2008 after remaining captive there for nearly 11 months.





As she fell sick during her captivity, demands were raised then from different quarters including the Awami League and its associate bodies to send her abroad for better medical treatment after releasing her from jail.Conceding to the people's spontaneous and repeated demands and pressure from different quarters, the caretaker government was compelled to release Sheikh Hasina from jail.







Leave Your Comments