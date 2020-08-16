Indian media widely covered Bangabandhu's tragic death



Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was assassinated with most of his family members on 15 August 1975 by a group of derailed army officers who wanted to thwart Bangladesh's independence and sovereignty.







A veil of grief and panic seized the whole country after Bangabandhu's assassination. Most of the local newspapers did not dare to write in favor of Bangabandhu back then. Even some newspapers published false reports on Bangabandhu.





However, the Indian media focused quite widely on Bangabandhu's assassination. A number of Indian newspapers expressed sadness over the death of Bangabandhu. Anandabazar Patrika, which is the most circulated Bengali newspaper in Kolkata, glorified Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman covering eight columns on its first page.







Anandabazar Patrika also stated that the Indian government was shocked at the murder of Bangabandhu. Moreover, this newspaper described the funeral of Bangabandhu at his village home.





India is Bangladesh's most vital ally. India profoundly cooperated with Bangladesh during the Liberation War of 1971. Many Indian soldiers got killed while fighting for Bangladesh's independence. More than ten million Bangladeshi refugees took shelter in India during 1971.





After Bangabandhu's assassination, anti-liberation quarters made evil attempts to distort history. However, Bangladesh came back on track when Awami League returned to power by winning the election of 1996.







Awami League won the elections of 2008, 2014 and 2018 too. Bangladesh has made massive progress during last several years under the capable leadership of Bangabandhu's daughter Sheikh Hasina. Sheikh Hasina and Sheikh Rehana miraculously survived the killings on 15 August 1975 as they were abroad at that time.





Leave Your Comments