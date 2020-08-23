Bangabandhu's successful foreign policy and achievement of Julio-Curie award

World Peace Council awarded the prize to Bangabandhu for his being a symbol of world peace.





On 12 January 1972, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, with the foresight and wisdom of taking charge of independent Bangladesh, understood the need for proper planning and its proper implementation to meet the basic needs of 75 million people of the war-torn country. And so Bangabandhu took up the first five-year plan of 1973-78 for the reconstruction of war-torn Sonar Bangla. Various state infrastructure development projects including agriculture, education, industry, health, communication were adopted. At the same time, he adopted a liberal and effective foreign policy and started its implementation.





In the same way, he also decided the foreign policy of Bangladesh to cooperate with each other in harmony with everyone. That means ‘friendship with everyone, not enmity with anyone and peaceful solution to all problems’.





Some examples of the Bangabandhu's successful foreign policy are mentioned bellow.



Bangabandhu's official India tour





Bangabandhu's first official foreign tour was on 6 February 1972. He first visited neighboring India, a paramilitary country that provided assistance in the great war of liberation. On that day, he addressed a crowd of more than 20 lakh people at the Brigade Maidan in Kolkata.





This is not the end. After the bilateral talks at the Raj Bhavan in India, Bangabandhu told the then Prime Minister of India Sreemati Indira Gandhi, “You will visit Bangladesh on my birthday, March 16, 1972. But Hon'ble Prime Minister, I want your army to withdraw from Bangladesh before your visit on that day. “Mrs. Indira Gandhi agreed. Before Indira Gandhi touched the soil of Bengal on 16 March, the Indian Army left Bangladesh in a farewell parade on 12 March. Bangabandhu's rapid success was possible only because of peaceful negotiations and strong leadership.



Soviet Union Tour





Another great example of Bangabandhu's successful foreign policy was his visit to the Soviet Union on March 1, 1972, another ally of the Liberation War. In the days of the Great Liberation War, the Soviet Union gave us overall support. The UN Security Council used its "veto" power to oppose a resolution opposing independent Bangladesh. On that day, the Prime Minister of the Soviet Union Alexei Kosygin received Bangabandhu at the airport.



Visit to Yugoslavia, Japan and Egypt





During visit to Yugoslavia, Yugoslav statesman Marshal Tito and Prime Minister Jamal Biadis gave a heroic welcome to Bangabandhu at the airport.





Similarly, during his visit to Japan, the then Prime Minister of the country Kakui Tanaka and during his visit to Egypt, the President of Egypt Anwar Sadat also appeared at the airport and received Bangabandhu. During his visit to Japan, Bangabandhu fulfilled the promise of Japan's cooperation in the construction of the then 'Jamuna Bridge' which today continues to play a huge role as the driving force of Bangladesh's economy under the name 'Bangabandhu Multipurpose Bridge'.



Achievement of Julio-Curie Peace Medal





He was awarded the "Julio-Curie Medal for Peace in 1973 for his contributions to democracy, freedom and peace."

One of the possible reasons for the World Peace Council's announcement to award the "Julio Curie' Peace Prize" to Bangabandhu on 23 May 1973, after only 1 year, 4 months and 12 days of running the state, was probably his successful foreign policy and a strong role in world peace.







23 May is the day of receiving the Peace Medal of the Father of the Nation. 47 years ago, the then Secretary General of the World Peace Council, Ramesh Chandra, placed the Julio-Curie Peace Medal around Bangabandhu's neck and said, "Sheikh Mujib is not only Bangabandhu, but from today he is also a world friend."





The proof that Ramesh Chandra did not say anything wrong that day was later proved by Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. The Treaty of Peace, Friendship and Cooperation with Neighboring India, Leadership in the Non-Aligned Movement, Joining the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) etc. were proofs of his turning from Bangabandhu to a world friend.





During the Cold War, when the whole world was divided under the leadership of the United States and the Soviet Union, the Bangabandhu Alliance followed the policy of world peace and justice. And for all these reasons, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was awarded the 'Julio Curie' Peace Medal" by the World Peace Council on 23 May 1973.





After receiving this honor, Bangabandhu himself said, ‘This honor is not for any individual. This is the honor of the martyrs who sacrificed their lives in the freedom struggle of Bangladesh, the heroes of the freedom struggle. "The Julio Curie Peace Medal" belongs to the entire Bengali nation. 'Receiving the Peace Medal of the World Peace Council was an international recognition of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu's contribution to the establishment of world peace and successful foreign policy.



Some notable aspects of Bangabandhu's foreign policy





During the rule of Bangabandhu, independent Bangladesh gained recognition from 116 countries of the world. Bangabandhu ascended the seat of honor in the World Assembly. Among the international organizations that Bangladesh became a member of at that time were the Commonwealth of Nations, the Non-Aligned Movement, the Organization of the Islamic Conference and the United Nations. Bangabandhu was the center of attraction in every conference and session of these four international organizations.



Bangabandhu's successful participation in Commonwealth Summit





It is worth mentioning that the Commonwealth Summit was held on August 3, Commonwealth1973 in Ottawa, Canada with the participation of the Heads of State and Government of 32 countries. But Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the father of the nation, the architect of newly-independent Bangladesh, was the center of attraction among all the leaders that day.



Successful participation in non-aligned conference







Another notable event was the construction of a gate in September 1973 at a non-aligned conference in the Algerian capital, Algiers, named after a total of six leaders. Among them were the two surviving leaders Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and another Marshal Joseph Broz Tito. The four late leaders were Jamal Abdul Nasser of Egypt, Dr. Sukarno of Indonesia, Kaumi Nakruma of Ghana and Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru of India. Standing on the stage in Algeria, Bangabandhu declared, 'Today the world is divided into two parts. Exploited and exploitation. I am in favor of exploitation. 'Bangabandhu's charismatic personality like Himalayas and his extraordinary eloquence have also made a huge contribution in foreign affairs which is mentioned in the following incident.



Participation in OIC conference held in Pakistan





After the recognition of Bangladesh by Pakistan on 22 February 1974 the day Bangabandhu landed at Lahore airport to attend the Islamic Conference, the people of Pakistan stood on both sides of the road chanting the slogan 'Jiye Mujib Jiye Mujib', meaning Mujib Zindabad Mujib Zindabad.





Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib was the main focus of this conference only in Lahore. Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib was also the center of attraction at the Shalimar Garden when the heads of state and government of different countries were given public receptions.



Bangabandhu's speech in Bengali at the UN General Assembly





Another notable event that was a matter of great honor and pride for Bengalis and Bangladeshis was the speech in Bengali for the first time at the UN General Assembly on 25 September 1974. On that day, the Father of the Nation set a unique and noble example in the international arena by lecturing in his mother tongue Bengali at the United Nations. Out of deep compassion and affection for his beloved mother tongue Bengal, Bangabandhu said, 'I want to speak in mother tongue Bengali.' Then the face-to-face applause of the world leaders was heard all around. Bangabandhu started his speech by addressing the world leaders present at the session in a polite manner and referring to the United Nations as the 'Great Parliament of the Human Nation'.





Bangabandhu was the first statesman at the United Nations to speak in his mother tongue Bengali. In his speech, Bangabandhu said that today Bangladesh is fully committed to build a new world order in which the hopes and aspirations of all the people of the world for peace and justice will become abstract. Millions of people in our country have accepted the ultimate sacrifice for the great ideals inscribed in the UN Charter. '



World leaders had deep respect for Bangabandhu





He was at the Himalayan height of international politics. Leaders and members of the delegations from different countries who came to the session said that Bangabandhu is not only the leader of Bangladesh, not the leader of Asia, he is one of the best leaders of the oppressed people of the world. And so at the Non-Aligned Movement, Cuban statesman Fidel Castro said, 'I have not seen the Himalayas, but I have seen Sheikh Mujib. 'There is a rare politician in the world with a personality like Bangabandhu.





Wherever Bangabandhu went, he stood with his ever-improving head held high.





It was a matter of great honor and pride for Bangabandhu and Bangladesh as a young state hero. Bangabandhu's 'Julio Curie Peace Prize' was the country's first international honor which many of the present generation do not know.











The writer is a 'Bangabandhu National Agriculture Medal' recipient agricultural journalist, an inventor, and Acting Deputy Director (Seed Certification), District Seed Certification Office, SCA, Ministry of Agriculture.

