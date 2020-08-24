

Writing poetry is a kind of spiritual renunciation. Who can teach except Allah! If a special child is not fascinated by a butterfly, who can make him get fascinated by that beauty of a butterfly? All education is possible in pursuit of knowledge in presence of a spiritual guru. Because they only have the light.







I used a classical form in my Bangla poetry in the book 'Prabhu Samagra'but never thought about the style and wording. It was always flawless, I never gave birth to a poem, just felt them in deep love...I never had to push my thoughts to become words. It was all about Love.



Poetry is one of the ingredients of divine love! Poetry has given me a life and also helps me being invisible….and only visible in words. Poetry has given me one big yard of thoughts. In that yard, I roam around freely from here to there, also into the river and swim like a mermaid.



My Mother Lutfunnessa Farida, one of the first women in her village to graduate, secretly practiced literature. I have collected some of her Story novels and poems. Probably I wrote my first poem at the age of seven or eight inspired by my Mother. Then started writing again after becoming a member of Jessore Sahitya Parishad in 1995.



Later on, when Begum Publishers was up to publishing artist/poet Roni Ahmed's sufi poetry, I was amazed to see the composition. I loved those because those words are not from this earth.



I have written a lot of poems. Two books published by Ramon Publishers. One of which is in Bengali named 'Prabhu Samagra'. Another one is in English named 'In the Name of' recognized by SAARC Literary Festival on South Asian Poetry. This book is also kept in Bodleian Libraries, University of Oxford.



I have organized and participated British National Day Of poetry on 2nd October 2014 in London on behalf of Bishwa Sahitya Kendra London with Bangladeshi-British poet, performer, and artist. The event was covered by many newspapers in UK & Bangladesh…That was a memorable day of my poetry life. I was also associated to the poetry cafe, west London as a poetry performer.



The writer is a Sufi Artist and Poet. She owns Begum Restaurant & Gallery, Begum Publishers





