A tribute to a 1971 Liberation War hero

Last tribute pays to CR Dutta at Dhakeshwari Temple





When we made these organizations then only it is united force, that we are fighting. We have few demands. Our demand is that 1972 constitution having its four principles have to be re-established. It was the best secular democratic constitution ever made having its four principles. That's why we say that we have to re-establish this 1972 constitution. The second is the Enemy Property Act that was come into force by Ayub Khan in Pakistan times and since that time it is being carried on. We say that the Enemy Property Act will have to be cancelled. And even we say all the religious establishment, which were demolished, must be reconstructed.







There are discriminations in services and all over that you have to respect the three religious minority community.







Three religious minority communities are very good. But they are not taken in for services only because they belong to these religious minority communities. We have to respect because we also have taken part in the liberation war and we have a contribution to our Liberation War of Bangladesh." Regarding the present Government, he said, "Now the present government is doing, they are respecting us, they are listening to us and we hope that something will come out."







We know in Fifth amendment, secularism has been removed from the constitution in 1979 by Ziuar Rahman and by Eighth state religion has been included in the constitution by Ershad Government. Democratic political parties and different forums protested it. Leaders of religious minorities formed Bangladesh Hindu Bhouddha Christian Oikya Porishod on 20, April, 1988 for unity and to protest against discrimination and oppression as well as to strengthen national unity.





There were six convenors namely Justice Debesh Bhattacharya, Major General (Rtd.) C R Dutta, Bir Uttom, Rev. Bodhipal Mohathero, S K Chowdury Barua, Cyril Sikder, Gabriel Manik Gomez and I myself was the member secretary of the founding committee. It had been created enthusiasm amongst the minorities across the country and chapters had been formed in different districts. The first conference was held on 6th - 7th April in 1989. The opening session had been arranged in the field of Engineers Institute and thousands of people participated in it. Poet Sufia Kamal was the inaugurator and former Chief Justice Kamal Uddin Hosen was the Chief guest. Leaders of Awami League and other political parties participated in it.







Government and its machinery felt shaky that one group associated with them attacked C R Dutta, Bir Uttam before conference and government had given instructions not to publish the news of HBCOP. It indicates the movement of minorities forum had created a tremendous impact on society. C R Dutta Bir Uttam, Bodhipal Mohathero, T Rozario had been elected as founder Presidents and I myself N C Bhowmik had been elected as founder General Secretary. It may be mentionable that Mohanagor Sharbojonin Puja Committee had been formed in 1978 to organize the minorities and to establish religious and other rights. K B Roy Chowdury retired senior officer of Central Government and social distinguished leader had been the founder president. Social leader Chitta Ranjan Sarker was the founder General Secretary.







This organisation is being played as a nucleus to move forward. Then it was extended to form Bangladesh Puja Udjapon Parishad across the country in 1984. It is mentionable that 22 leading persons headed by renowned lawyer S R Paul demanded to establish a secular democratic constitution, to repeal the Enemy Property Act, and to reinstate historic religious establishment demolished by Pak army. It was organized by veteran organiser R M Deb Nath and I was one of the signatories on 18th February, 1979. It is also mentionable that Bangladesh Enemy (Vested) Property Act Resistance Parishad had been formed by a national conference in Dhaka in 1980. Distinguished intellectual Justice Debesh Bhattacharya was the president and former Attorney General Aminul Haque was the General Secretary and I myself had been the Joint Secretary. Before that in mid of the year 1979, a rally and committee was formed in Chittagong headed by prominent lawyer Sukhendu Bikash Guha and Co Co-convener Human Rights leader Rana Das Gupta.







This has given momentum to move forward. After assassination of Bangabandhu in 1975 two more important organizations have been formed to resist distortion of the history and to establish spirits of Liberation War. One is Bangabandhu Parishad organized by advisor Dr S A Malek. The other one namely Muktijudda Sanhoti Parishad was founded and it was headed by freedom fighter, sub-sector commander and one of the accused in Agartala case, former deputy speaker Shawkat Ali. We also know the united platform of cultural organizations namely Sammillito Sanskritik Jote has been formed in '80s under the leadership of renowned persons like Foyez Ahmed, Ramendu Majumder, and Nasir Uddin Yousuf and others. Ghatak Dalal Nirmul Committee has also been formed under the leadership of Shahriar Kabir and others for trial of war criminals and to establish values of liberation war.





All these socio-religious - cultural organizations worked having a target to establish the spirit of Liberation War and these organizations interacted and got cooperation amongst themselves. It is also mentionable that the Sectors Commanders Forum had been formed demanding the trials of war criminals. As a sector commander, C R Dutta played an important role in the forum and united platform of freedom fighter organization had been formed in 2005 with the objectives to preserve and protect the memories of Liberation War as well as to honour Mitra Bahini (Indian Allied forces) in 2005 headed by sector commander Major General K M Safiullah.





In this forum also, C R Dutta had a prominent role and I myself was the member secretary. We did some significant works especially foundation stone had been placed in Sohorowardy Uddyan in 2006 to honor the martyred allied forces in presence of K M Safiullah, C R Datta, and Shawkat Ali. The present government is implementing a plan for a memorial of Mitra Bahini on the way to Brahmonbaria. For the activities mentioned above, we are moving forward under the leadership of Bangabandhu's daughter Sheikh Hasina and achieved significant progress and hope that other problems will be solved through the democratic process.







It is evident from the description that C R Dutta had performed all his duties with utmost sincerity, courage, and determination. Chitta Ranjan Dutta as a commander of the country's Liberation War freed the country from the Pakistan occupation army.







The war veteran had played an important role in holding trials of war criminals and establishing a secular Bangladesh.

He had been one of the founding presidents of Bangladesh Hindu-Bouddha-Christian Oikya Parishad, a platform of different religious minority groups and this organization is extended up to grass root level and is the main organization of the minority to establish rights. He travelled across the country to create awareness and enthusiasm among the people and he was the prime mover of this organization to establish the rights of minorities, religious harmony, and the spirit of the Liberation War. (Concluded)





The writer is an academic, former ambassador, leader-student action committee 71 and freedom fighter.

