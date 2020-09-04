Critically injured Ghoraghat UNO airlifted to Dhaka

Wahida Khanam, Upazila Nirbahi Officeer (UNO) of Dinajpur's Ghoraghat, who was injured in a miscreant attack, was airlifted from Rangpur to Dhaka by Bangladesh Air Force MI-171SH helicopter in critical condition on Thursday. -ISPR



Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) of Dinajpur's Ghoraghat Wahida Khanam, injured in an attack by miscreants, was airlifted from Rangpur to Dhaka by a Bangladesh Air Force helicopter in critical condition on Thursday.





Following deterioration of her condition, she was shifted from Rangpur to Dhaka on an emergency basis, said an Inter Service Public Relation ISPR media release.Wahida Khanam was taken to the National Institute of Neurosciences & Hospital, Dhaka for better treatment.The UNO and her father were injured in the attack by miscreants at her residence early in the morning.





Police said quoting locals that a group of miscreants broke into the UNO's home around 2:30 am after fastening the night guard on the Upazila Parishad premises.They beat up UNO Wahid and her father, Omar Ali, with a hammer, leaving them unconscious.The incident came to light around 10 am when Omar informed the local people about it.





UNO Wahida Khanam and her father were taken to Rangpur Medical College and Hospital immediately. She has a four-year-old son.Mahmudul Alam, Deputy Commissioner of the district and Superintendent of Police Anwar Hossain visited the spot.It is not still clear who made the attack and why. Police are investigating the incident.





