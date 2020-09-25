E-poster on Bangabandhu's Bangla speech at UN



An e-poster has been published at the initiative of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's Birth Centenary Celebration National Implementation Committee marking Bangabandhu's first Bangla speech at the 29th General Assembly of the United Nations on September 25, 1974.







The specially designed poster is titled, "Remembering Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman with deep respect on this unique day of delivering the first Bangla speech at the 29th General Assembly of the United Nations on September 25, 1974", said a press release, reports BSS.





The published e-poster will be displayed on electronic or digital or LED screens operated by local government bodies in their areas of jurisdiction.





Besides, the national implementation committee has requested all to spread the e-poster widely in electronic, online and social media on behalf of the committee to celebrate the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.





