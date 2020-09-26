Isha Kha Jongolbari and Mosque



Jungle-bari is mainly a fort that is located at the Jungle-bari of Karimganj Upazila of Kishoreganj. It was the second capital of Isha Khan He captured the fort from Lokkhon Shing Hajara during the battle of Egaro Shindur with Man Singh.











This is known as Jungle-bari Durgo Isha Khar Bari etc. to the local people. There is a dilapidated building is still available there. A portion of that building is still being used by the decedents from Isha Kha.





An archaic mosque is available just beside the Jungle-bari fort. It's a small rectangular shaped mosque having three domes at the top and four minarets at the four corners. A large pond is available at the eastern side of the mosque. Most of the Zamindar Bari from Bangladesh is in a very poor condition.











That time the owners were facing difficulties for religious upheaval and other adverse situations, thus they have sensed an urgency to leave this country for their own safety. But fortunately, here they are still living with pride, may be they were too much friendly with the peasants.





How to go

The Jongolbari is mainly located beside the Dewanganj Bazar. You can easily reach to the Dewanganj bazar from Kishoreganj town. Here is a simple direction for your help.





1) From the Ekrampur of Kishoreganj town, come to the Dewanganj Bazar using any CNG or Easy bike. It will be 15-20 taka per person. If you reserve the whole vehicle that case it will be 70-80 taka.





2) From there it's a walking distance to reach near the Jongolbari.

Things to do

You can pray in the historical mosque and take pictures for collection.Eating facilitiesYou can find many restaurants here, or referred to where to eat in Kishoreganj District.

