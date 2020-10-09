'Plan for capital punishment for rapists'



The government plans to introduce capital punishment in rape cases as protests have continued over the recent incidents of sexual violence against women.





A proposal for the legal amendment will be placed at a cabinet meeting on Oct 12, bdnews24.com reported on Thursday quoting Law Minister Anisul Huq.





"We are making the proposal on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's orders. We will propose an amendment to the penalty in the current law by including capital punishment for rapists," he said. Different organisations have been protesting in Dhaka's Shahbagh and other parts of the country since Tuesday over the assault of a woman in Noakhali and the rape of another in Sylhet's MC College.





Rape incidents, however, continued to make headlines. A platform of leftist student groups - Bangladesh Against Rape - called a rally at Shahbagh for Friday.





Many of the protesters have demanded death penalty for the rapists. Some netizens suggested the suspects be shot dead in so-called "crossfire".Local and international human rights groups have issued statements condemning the incidents, and calling for legal and social reforms.





Leave Your Comments