EC to prosecute MP Nixon

Faridpur-4 MP Mujibur Rahman Nixon Chowdhury.



The Election Commission has taken a decision to kick off a case against Faridpur-4 MP Mujibur Rahman Chowdhury Nixon for harassing and threatening polling officials during a local by-election. Chief Election Commissioner KM Nurul Huda came up with the development after a meeting on Wednesday.





He told reporters, "We have decided to start a case against MP Nixon Chowdhury. The case will be filed with a police station either today (Wednesday) or Thursday. We have enough evidence that his conduct was in violation of the electoral rules. That is why there will be a case."







Police will investigate the matter and take action in accordance with the law, once the lawsuit is recorded, the CEC added.





The EC will also set up a three-strong committee, headed by an additional secretary, to look into whether MP Nixon committed any further electoral offences in addition to the code of conduct violation. The lawmaker faces allegations of verbally abusing the deputy commissioner and a few other election officials during the by-election to the post of Charbhadrasan Upazila Parishad chairman.





The Election Commission on Tuesday assured that it would take action against Nixon. The Upazila Parishad by-election was held on Oct 10, with Kawsar Hossain, general secretary of the Awami League's Charbhadrasan Upazila, winning the vote. After the vote, independent MP Nixon spoke at a rally outside the Upazila Awami League offices and said, "The deputy commissioner had 12 'boat' arrested by 12 magistrates and had them beaten."





When the matter was brought to the attention of Faridpur's DC, he said that he had informed his superiors about it.





