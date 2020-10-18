Sheikh Russel's birthday today



The 57th birthday of Sheikh Russel, youngest son of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, is being observed today. Sheikh Russel, also youngest brother of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, was born on October 18 in 1964 at the historic Bangabandhu Bhaban at Dhanmondi in Dhaka.He was assassinated by the killers on August 15 in 1975.Russel was brutally killed along with most of his family members, including his father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, when he was a student of class four at University Laboratory School.





Different socio-cultural organizations, including the associate bodies of the ruling Awami League, have taken various programs to observe the birthday of Sheikh Russel.To mark the day, Awami League places floral wreath on the graves of all martyrs, including Sheikh Russel, of the 15 August carnage in 1975, in the city's Banani graveyard at 8 am.Besides, fateha, milad and doa mahfil are also be held by the party members.





